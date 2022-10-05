Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,844,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

