Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $119,818,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 70.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.85.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

