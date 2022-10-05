Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of TT stock opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

