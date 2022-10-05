Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,637 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

