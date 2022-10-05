Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 286 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

