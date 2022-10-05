Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 332 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,256.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,256.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,081.67 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.