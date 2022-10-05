Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 614 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.