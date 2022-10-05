Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 646 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Fastenal by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

