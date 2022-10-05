Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A stock opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

