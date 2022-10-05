Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,474,000 after purchasing an additional 283,978 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 58,549.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 341,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

