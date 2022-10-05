Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 32,348 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,348 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

