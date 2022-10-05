Harvest Finance Market Cap Reaches $26.99 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $26.99 million and $1.56 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.33 or 0.00195354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 686,197 coins and its circulating supply is 667,887 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

