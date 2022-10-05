Head-To-Head Comparison: Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 17.39% 5.95% 0.72% Lakeland Financial 40.50% 15.27% 1.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primis Financial and Lakeland Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.51 $31.25 million $0.86 14.73 Lakeland Financial $237.94 million 8.03 $95.73 million $3.81 19.79

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Primis Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

71.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Primis Financial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Primis Financial and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Primis Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 51 offices in fifteen counties, including 45 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

