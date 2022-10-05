Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heat Biologics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HTBX opened at $2.38 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heat Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

