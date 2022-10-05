HebeBlock (HEBE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $103,974.00

HebeBlock (HEBE) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. HebeBlock has a market cap of $1.35 million and $103,974.00 worth of HebeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HebeBlock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HebeBlock has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003232 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

About HebeBlock

HebeBlock’s genesis date was May 10th, 2019. HebeBlock’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,323,837 tokens. The official website for HebeBlock is hebeblock.com. The official message board for HebeBlock is medium.com/@hebeblock. HebeBlock’s official Twitter account is @blockhebe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HebeBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “HebeBlock (HEBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum Classic platform. HebeBlock has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HebeBlock is 0.0170239 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $119,990.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hebeblock.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HebeBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HebeBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HebeBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

