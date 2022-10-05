HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €19.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($19.39) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFG. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HFG stock opened at €23.79 ($24.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.