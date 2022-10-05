Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,685,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,421,480.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alset EHome International Stock Performance

Shares of AEI opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Alset EHome International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 435.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset EHome International

About Alset EHome International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.