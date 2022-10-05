Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,685,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,421,480.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alset EHome International Stock Performance
Shares of AEI opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Alset EHome International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.
Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 435.93%.
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
