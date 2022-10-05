Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 657 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

