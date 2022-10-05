Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 553,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUSE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at First Busey

First Busey Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.