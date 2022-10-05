Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

