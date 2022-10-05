Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,151 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Opera were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Opera by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 218,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Opera Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.11. Opera Limited has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.30%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

