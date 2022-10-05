Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,707,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

