Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 982.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of SHOP opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

