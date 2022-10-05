Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after buying an additional 1,276,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,203,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.6 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.