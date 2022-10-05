Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

