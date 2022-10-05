Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.66. Herc has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Herc by 36.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 546.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Herc by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

