Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

HTGC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of HTGC opened at $12.61 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $14,390,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

