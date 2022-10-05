Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.60.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of HESAY opened at $129.52 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

