Herold Advisors Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 424,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $109,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.65.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.