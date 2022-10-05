HI 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $149.84 million and $1.13 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,252.86 or 0.99900354 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051608 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063587 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0510607 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,278,795.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

