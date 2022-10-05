Hibiki Finance Price Reaches $0.0432 on Exchanges (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $403,797.00 and $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hibiki Finance

Hibiki Finance was first traded on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

