HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 8.2% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.43. 316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 308,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. Analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,066.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,317,253 shares of company stock valued at $50,070,954 over the last 90 days. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

