Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 562 ($6.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £503.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,405.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 908.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,047.07. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 508.57 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38.

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

