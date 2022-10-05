Hive Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Hive Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive Dollar has a market cap of $27.43 million and $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive Dollar Profile

Hive Dollar’s genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,553,362 coins. Hive Dollar’s official website is hive.io. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks. Hive Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@hiveblocks.

Buying and Selling Hive Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

