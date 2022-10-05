Hive (HIVE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.14 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $195.55 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 388,306,104 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

