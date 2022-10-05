HODL (HODL) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

HODL (HODL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One HODL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HODL has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. HODL has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00270784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00136555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00727586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00606479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00244938 BTC.

About HODL

HODL (HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,736,447,297,859 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

