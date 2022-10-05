Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.