Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

