Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith O. Cowan bought 88,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $148,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,730.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

