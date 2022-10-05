Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,937 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

