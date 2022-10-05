Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $234.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.30 and a 200 day moving average of $245.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

