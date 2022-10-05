Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.