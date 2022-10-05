Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SHY opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.14.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.