Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Yum China Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Yum China stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Yum China Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.
Yum China Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
