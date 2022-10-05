Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $206.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $178.19 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.49.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.