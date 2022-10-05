Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $843,591.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop Protocol (HOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hop Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hop Protocol is 0.13121257 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $759,033.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hop.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

