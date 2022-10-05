Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Houston American Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:HUSA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 42.33, a current ratio of 42.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

