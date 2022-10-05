H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE HRB opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,492,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

