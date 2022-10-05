HSBC Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

