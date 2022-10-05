HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 700 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

HSBA opened at GBX 481.95 ($5.82) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 386.05 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 525.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 521.17. The stock has a market cap of £96.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 816.86.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

