Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.05.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of HBM stock opened at C$5.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
